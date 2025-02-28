Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 130,467 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1,415.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,467 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kenvue by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 8.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,832,000 after buying an additional 7,115,374 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 75.5% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,886,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,392 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 538.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 4,341,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,847,000 after buying an additional 3,660,730 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

