Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Given Outperform Rating at Macquarie

Macquarie restated their outperform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 15.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:RSI opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -563.70 and a beta of 1.88. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 146,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $2,031,068.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023.03. The trade was a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $611,408.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,762,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,807,686.77. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 825,853 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

