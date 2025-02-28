Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval Corporate from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ALFVY
Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
About Alfa Laval Corporate
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
