W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NYSE:WPC opened at $64.25 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.42%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

