Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Saul Centers by 17.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFS opened at $36.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

