Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $85.90 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.35 and a 1 year high of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.51.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

