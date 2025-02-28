Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the January 31st total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AHEXY stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

