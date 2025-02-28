ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 447.2% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.3 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACSAF opened at C$51.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.94. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of C$38.83 and a 1-year high of C$51.55.
About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios
