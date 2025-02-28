Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fielder Capital Group LLC

Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 231.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 38.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,600,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 459,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,622,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 307,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

