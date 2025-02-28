PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.97.

Shares of PYPL opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

