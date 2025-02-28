K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $300,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP opened at $178.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

