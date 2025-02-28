Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 718.6% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS STBFY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,934. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
