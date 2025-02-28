Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 106 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $325.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.57. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

