Ascentage Pharma Group International’s (NASDAQ:AAPG) Quiet Period To End on March 5th

Ascentage Pharma Group International’s (NASDAQ:AAPG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 5th. Ascentage Pharma Group International had issued 7,325,000 shares in its public offering on January 24th. The total size of the offering was $126,356,250 based on an initial share price of $17.25. During Ascentage Pharma Group International’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Ascentage Pharma Group International stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,278. Ascentage Pharma Group International has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $21.40.

About Ascentage Pharma Group International

Ascentage Pharma Group International Co, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of novel therapies for cancers, hepatitis B virus, or HBV, and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Da Jun Yang, Wang Shao Meng and Ming Guo in May 2009 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

