Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Director Andrew C. Richardson Sells 2,000 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,259.52. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PINE opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $243.46 million, a P/E ratio of 118.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 814.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 282.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 216.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 866,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after buying an additional 71,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

