Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 20,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $340,198.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,711.47. The trade was a 38.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

