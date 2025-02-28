Insider Buying: Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX) Insider Purchases 11,891 Shares of Stock

Westgold Resources Limited (ASX:WGX – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl Edwardes bought 11,891 shares of Westgold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.52 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,965.32 ($18,728.33).

Westgold Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Westgold Resources alerts:

About Westgold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, operation, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company’s assets include Bryah Operations, Murchison Operations, Meekatharra Gold Operations, and Cue Gold Operations that comprise various mining titles covering 1,300 square kilometers in the Murchison region.

Receive News & Ratings for Westgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.