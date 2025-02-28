Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $702.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $698.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $873.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Bernstein Bank dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

