Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,807 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,411 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,731 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 941.9% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after buying an additional 1,029,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

CL stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

