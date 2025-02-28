Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HIMS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $68,932.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,821.32. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,097,578 shares of company stock worth $38,080,320 over the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

