CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.63% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAVA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CAVA Group from $142.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.27.

CAVA opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 3.25. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $172.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.75 and its 200-day moving average is $125.78.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,265.80. This trade represents a 99.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $76,499.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,860.76. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 651,784 shares of company stock valued at $96,522,922. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 36,658.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,187 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 935,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,476,000 after acquiring an additional 794,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 121.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 669,599 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 591,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

