Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Down 2.1 %
FORD opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.29.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 227.10% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
