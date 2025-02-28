Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $482.28 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.65 and a 200 day moving average of $435.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $549,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

