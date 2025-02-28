Comparing HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) & Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Rumble”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $6.11 billion 0.14 -$28.81 million ($0.09) -42.94 Rumble $85.65 million 41.77 -$116.42 million ($0.63) -14.57

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

HUYA has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HUYA and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -2.51% 0.30% 0.23% Rumble -152.81% -62.75% -50.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HUYA and Rumble, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 4 2 0 2.33 Rumble 0 2 1 0 2.33

HUYA currently has a consensus target price of $5.68, suggesting a potential upside of 46.83%. Rumble has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.51%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than HUYA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Rumble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HUYA beats Rumble on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

