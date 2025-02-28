Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

DSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Viant Technology from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

DSP stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.56 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $267,967.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,727,786.24. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Max O. Valdes sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $153,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,400.52. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,352 shares of company stock worth $1,030,720. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

