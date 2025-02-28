Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.15.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $389.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

