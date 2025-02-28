Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHMI. B. Riley raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CHMI opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.93%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 619,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 121,447 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 265,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

