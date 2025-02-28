Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TEM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEM
Tempus AI Price Performance
Insider Activity at Tempus AI
In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,240,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $190,363,747.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,615,853.75. This represents a 39.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $9,301,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,218,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,164,611.50. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,823,701 shares of company stock worth $320,906,059 over the last quarter.
Institutional Trading of Tempus AI
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth about $11,826,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.