Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TEM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. Tempus AI has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,240,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $190,363,747.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,615,853.75. This represents a 39.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $9,301,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,218,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,164,611.50. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,823,701 shares of company stock worth $320,906,059 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter worth about $11,826,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,034,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

