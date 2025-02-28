Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6578 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Standard Chartered Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $32.19.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
