Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 28th

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6578 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCBFY opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

