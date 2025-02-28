Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Consolidated Water has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Consolidated Water has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $33.34.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,860. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

