eBay Inc. (EBAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on March 28th

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

eBay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. eBay has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eBay to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $46.98 and a 1 year high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

