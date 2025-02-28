Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35, Zacks reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.300-7.000 EPS.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 9.3 %
Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $77.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $108.57.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 60.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marriott Vacations Worldwide
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Lowe’s Stock Eyes New Highs as Growth, Dividends Drive Gains
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- 3 Stocks Using Bitcoin to Grow Their Treasury Reserves
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- March’s Hottest Stocks: 5 Buys to Consider Now
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.