Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35, Zacks reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.300-7.000 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $77.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $108.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

