Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. Corcept Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $59.85 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $1,007,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,174.02. This trade represents a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $130,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $1,399,576. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CORT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

