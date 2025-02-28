Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Down 17.0 %

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

AMBA opened at $62.92 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 5,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $387,483.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 158,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,117.06. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,676.20. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,861 shares of company stock worth $1,945,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ambarella by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 501,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 83,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.