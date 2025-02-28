Versor Investments LP Sells 8,713 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in BOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,623,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,042,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,425,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,376,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,659,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 246,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540,538.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,999,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,592,503.70. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,041 shares of company stock worth $2,889,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.