QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $17.15 Million Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,363,000 after buying an additional 749,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,191,000 after buying an additional 200,054 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,306,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,820,000 after buying an additional 94,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 383.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 93,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:HSBC opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $58.43.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 115.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

