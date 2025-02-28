Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,216,000 after buying an additional 190,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 247,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 960,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 85,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,421,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 493,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NMRK opened at $14.32 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.