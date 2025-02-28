CommScope Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 35,994 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,202% compared to the average daily volume of 2,765 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COMM
CommScope Trading Up 1.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in CommScope by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 826.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CommScope by 1,005.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
