Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $702.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $873.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

