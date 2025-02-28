QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $10.16 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Boeing by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boeing by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $173.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.67. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

