Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,453 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in US Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 54.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in US Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Melius started coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of USFD opened at $70.22 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

