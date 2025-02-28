Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $128.25 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.30 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $4,375,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $91,834,228.20. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

