Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,630,000 after buying an additional 59,008 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,875,000 after buying an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after buying an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,245,000 after purchasing an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,808 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LHX opened at $204.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

