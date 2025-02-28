Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,185 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth $179,146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 864.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,956,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,340.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 831,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after acquiring an additional 773,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,241,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,613,000 after acquiring an additional 621,793 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 5.7 %

NCLH stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

