Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $879,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Xylem by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691,618 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.26 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

XYL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

