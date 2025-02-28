Wedbush Comments on Geron’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Geron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Geron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Geron from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.89. Geron has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 67.53% and a negative net margin of 682.48%.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Geron by 23.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,752,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Geron by 68.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.