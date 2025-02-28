Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.28 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

