A&I Financial Services LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,913 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,881,000 after buying an additional 586,545 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,431,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after buying an additional 456,991 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,040,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

