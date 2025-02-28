Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 622 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.75.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $219.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.69.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

