HC Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 115.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,935 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

